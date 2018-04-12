9to5Mac Happy Hour 168: Red iPhone 8, 2019 Mac Pro, macOS 64-bit app transition

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the wait for AirPower, the latest Mac Pro news, macOS High Sierra’s 32-bit app warning, and watchOS 5 likely dropping old Apple Watch apps.
Topics:
- Report: Virgin Mobile employee memo claims (RED) iPhone 8 & 8 Plus launching tomorrow
- Apple announces special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, order from tomorrow
- Apple overhauls homepage for (PRODUCT)RED, including sleek new iPhone 8 ad
- Comment: Managing expectations for AirPower release, price, and features
- Apple planning modular Mac Pro release for 2019, new Pro Workflow Team providing feedback for professional needs
- Apple upgrades Mac Pro, promises radical modular models and new displays after this year
- Apple Watch beta includes warning for old apps, suggests watchOS 5 will drop support
- Next Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for Earth Day, 30 minute workout will unlock eco-friendly animated sticker pack
