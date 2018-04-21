Some may argue that the default text size on iOS is too large, while others would say the font is simply too thin to be legible. Luckily, Apple has options for both kinds of people, allowing you to both enlarge or shrink the iOS text size, and bold if need be.

Follow along as we guide you through how to change the text size as well as bolden text on iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch.

How to adjust text size and enable bold text on iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch

On iPhone or iPad:

Head into Settings > Display & Brightness. From there you can tap on the Text Size menu option, and then slide the slider at the bottom to your desired text size. For bold text, you’ll need to head to Settings > Display & Brightness. From there, you can toggle Bold Text on or off. Note that turning it on or off will require a reboot of your iPhone or iPad.

On Apple Watch:

On your actual Apple Watch, head over to Settings > Brightness & Text Size, tap Text Size. Use the Digital Crown to adjust your Text Size larger or smaller. For bold text, head into Settings > Brightness & Text Size. You’ll need to reboot your Apple Watch if you’d like to turn this feature on or off

Whether you like small and thin fonts or large and bold fonts, iOS has the option, possibly mixing and matching those combinations.

