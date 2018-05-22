Dropbox iOS update brings new activity notifications and streamlined file preview

Dropbox is out today with an update for its iOS app. Two new changes include a file activity notifications feature and a refreshed file preview design.

Dropbox has been on a roll with regular updates, last month releasing drag and drop support and full screen navigation in one and expanding its Smart Sync and Team Selective Sync in another. Now the service is rolling out another update today.

Here’s how the company describes its newest iOS features:

File activity: when users preview a file in Dropbox, one tap will pull up a list of events, including edits, shares, and—for Dropbox Professional and Business Advanced users—viewer history.

Streamlined file preview design allows users to e asily comment right alongside their content. At the bottom of any file preview, users can access teammates’ feedback, add their own feedback , and get file activity updates.

Here’s a look at the new file activity feature:

And here’s the streamlined file preview design with updated share buttons:

These updates are rolling out now. Dropbox is a free download from the App Store.

