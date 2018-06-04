iOS 12 makes closing applications on the iPhone X much easier

For iPhone X users, iOS 12 makes closing applications significantly easier with one minor change. Notably, the iPhone X departed from the classic iPhone app closing process at launch, but now things are back to being consistent…

Previously on the iPhone X, closing an app required you to swipe up from the bottom of the display and long press on the cards of recent apps. From there, you could swipe up to clear each application.

With iOS 12 on iPhone X, however, the process of closing applications has been simplified. Now, you simply swipe up from the bottom and can immediately start closing apps – without the need for the pesky long-press.

This is similar to every other iPhone, where you simply double press the Home button and swipe up to close applications.

While there still aren’t necessarily any benefits to closing out all of your applications, Apple has made the process easier for those who like to keep things organized.

OH MY GAWWWD. In iOS 12 you can finally close apps without a very unnecessary press and hold action. Just swipe up on them. Should have been there all along. pic.twitter.com/jKjre5xSBy — Dom Esposito (@macmixing) June 4, 2018

