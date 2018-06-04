iOS 12 makes closing applications on the iPhone X much easier

For iPhone X users, iOS 12 makes closing applications significantly easier with one minor change. Notably, the iPhone X departed from the classic iPhone app closing process at launch, but now things are back to being consistent…
Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip
Previously on the iPhone X, closing an app required you to swipe up from the bottom of the display and long press on the cards of recent apps. From there, you could swipe up to clear each application.
With iOS 12 on iPhone X, however, the process of closing applications has been simplified. Now, you simply swipe up from the bottom and can immediately start closing apps – without the need for the pesky long-press.
This is similar to every other iPhone, where you simply double press the Home button and swipe up to close applications.
While there still aren’t necessarily any benefits to closing out all of your applications, Apple has made the process easier for those who like to keep things organized.
Related Stories:
- iOS 12 beta suggests support for automatic system updates
- iOS 12: How to create Memoji on iPhone X
- iOS 12 includes a colorful new wallpaper, download it here for iPhone and iPad
- Here’s how iOS 12’s new security code auto-fill feature works
- iOS 12 adds multi-user Face ID with support for up to two faces
- iOS 12 brings iPhone X gestures to iPad, swipe from top-right to open Control Center
Be sure to stay tuned to our continually updating news hub for all of the latest news out of WWDC 2018.
Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: