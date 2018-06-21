iOS 12: How to customize Grouped Notifications

- Jun. 21st 2018 4:52 pm PT

View Comments

One of the headlining features for iOS 12 is the new Grouped Notifications feature. It’s not as simple as grouping by app, but it intelligently creates your groups. For example, you’re getting iMessages from several different threads, those will all come in individual groups. And if an email shows up in between? That’ll show up properly.

However, there are times where you don’t want grouped notifications for certain apps and would like to disable grouping for those apps. Follow along to know how….

iOS 12: How to customize Grouped Notifications

  1. Head into Settings > Notifications.
  2. Tap into the individual app where you’d like to change the notification settings.
  3. At the bottom, tap on Notification Grouping.
  4. By default, notifications are set to Automatic, which groups them intelligently. Your other options are By App, which will pile all your notifications for that one app into a single group, or Off, which reverts it to the classic style of showing every notification individually.

Rinse and repeat for all the apps in which you’d like to change the setting for.

Grouped Notifications are super useful but some apps you don’t want to be grouped. The good news is Apple gives you the option to change it.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.
iOS 12

iOS 12

iOS 12 is set to release in the fall, with developer and likely public betas rolling out this summer at WWDC. Details are sparse, but we do know that Apple is shelving major features for 2019. The company is said to be focusing on bug fixes and stability improvements, while adding a few small features.

About the Author

Peter Cao's favorite gear

Bang & Olufsen H9i

Bang & Olufsen H9i

Audiophile grade Bluetooth headphones that support USB-C and active noise cancelation.
MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

First generation 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.