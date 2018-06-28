LinkedIn app turns your profile into a digital business card with QR codes

LinkedIn today is rolling out a new feature that will make it much easier to get contact information from LinkedIn users.

Announced via a blog post, the company says that adding support for QR-based business cards makes it much easier to connect with people in the real world. Making it super easy to bring your offline conversations online.

Today we’re introducing LinkedIn QR code so that you have a simple way to quickly find the profile of someone you just met and connect on-the-spot. The next time you’re at an industry event and meet someone that you want to keep chatting with, open the LinkedIn app and scan their QR code to connect and stay in touch. Gone are the days of requesting a business card, asking the person to spell their name, or handing over your phone to make sure you found their profile.

Apple has also had this feature built into iOS as well. Starting with iOS 11, the built-in Camera app is able to scan QR codes without the need for an additional app. Also, with iOS 12, Apple added a Control Center shortcut that will quickly get you into the Camera app, ready to scan a QR code.

Nonetheless, users can scan LinkedIn QR codes directly from their app. LinkedIn is available as a free download on the App Store.

