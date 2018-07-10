macOS: How to enable Dock Magnification

- Jul. 10th 2018 12:01 am PT

One fun toggle that some users like to enable is the ability to enable Magnification on the Dock inside macOS. While this certainly isn’t a new feature, users may still want to know how to enable it.

Follow along as we walk you through how to enable Dock Magnification in macOS.

  1. Fire up System Preferences and then Dock.
  2. You’ll see Magnification under the Size slider. Sliding the slider to the left will give the Dock less magnification, and sliding to the right will have more. Make sure to check the Magnification box.

While I personally prefer not having the Dock magnified, it can become a useful tool, especially if you have a ton of icons in your dock or if you have sight disabilities. Some may prefer to have it enabled just because it looks cool.

