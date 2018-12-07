Siri Shortcuts arrive on Sensibo Sky smart controller for heat pumps and air conditioners

​​Sensibo​, the smart home company democratizing smart A/C and heating for everyone, can now be controlled through Siri Shortcuts with the release of the product’s updated app available to users with iOS12 or later. Siri Shortcuts is available as a separate app and creates a “shortcut” or “suggestion” by pairing with your Sensibo Sky iOS app in order to combine related actions and launch them with one command. With this update, Sensibo users can now control their A/C or heating units with Siri, for the first time ever. The update is available on the App Store today.

We reviewed Sensibo Sky earlier this year and loved the advantages it brings, like working with all types of air conditioners, even window units.

Although related, Sensibo Sky is different from smart thermostats like ecobee and Nest as it works with any air conditioner or heat pump that has a remote. That includes split, portable, window, and traditional air conditioners as well as heat pumps.

While HomeKit support is still in the works, it’s nice to see Siri Shortcuts being made available to Sensibo Sky owners. The smart controller also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Sensibo Sky normally retails for $150, but is currently on Amazon and the company’s website from around $100.

For more great tips and ideas on HomeKit and smart home setups, check out our holiday edition of HomeKit Weekly.

Related:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: