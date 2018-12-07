Siri Shortcuts arrive on Sensibo Sky smart controller for heat pumps and air conditioners

After promising to enable HomeKit support earlier this year, Sensibo is out today with an update to its smart a/c and heat pump controller. While the HomeKit support hasn’t arrived yet, Siri Shortcuts are now available with Sensibo Sky to control all types of air conditioners and heat pumps.
Sensibo announced the news in a press release this morning. While a lot of users won’t be able to make use of the new Siri functionality now that it’s winter, those with heat pumps can make use of the update now.
Sensibo, the smart home company democratizing smart A/C and heating for everyone, can now be controlled through Siri Shortcuts with the release of the product’s updated app available to users with iOS12 or later. Siri Shortcuts is available as a separate app and creates a “shortcut” or “suggestion” by pairing with your Sensibo Sky iOS app in order to combine related actions and launch them with one command. With this update, Sensibo users can now control their A/C or heating units with Siri, for the first time ever. The update is available on the App Store today.
We reviewed Sensibo Sky earlier this year and loved the advantages it brings, like working with all types of air conditioners, even window units.
Although related, Sensibo Sky is different from smart thermostats like ecobee and Nest as it works with any air conditioner or heat pump that has a remote. That includes split, portable, window, and traditional air conditioners as well as heat pumps.
While HomeKit support is still in the works, it’s nice to see Siri Shortcuts being made available to Sensibo Sky owners. The smart controller also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Sensibo Sky normally retails for $150, but is currently on Amazon and the company’s website from around $100.
