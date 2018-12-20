9to5Mac Happy Hour 204: iOS changes in China, Apple Music on Alexa, Connect gets Ping’d

- Dec. 20th 2018 8:00 pm PT

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s ongoing battle with Qualcomm in China and changes to iOS animations over patents, the end of Apple Music Connect and how Apple Music social features surpass the vision of iTunes Ping, Apple Music’s launch on Amazon Echo, Amazon’s new Echo Wall Clock, and much more.

