9to5Mac Happy Hour 204: iOS changes in China, Apple Music on Alexa, Connect gets Ping’d

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s ongoing battle with Qualcomm in China and changes to iOS animations over patents, the end of Apple Music Connect and how Apple Music social features surpass the vision of iTunes Ping, Apple Music’s launch on Amazon Echo, Amazon’s new Echo Wall Clock, and much more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Atlassian’s OpsGenie: Opsgenie empowers Dev & Ops teams to plan for service disruptions and stay in control during incidents. Get a free company account for up to 5 team members, forever.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2018/12/9to5mac-happy-hour-12-20-2018.mp3

9to5Mac Happy Hour

Hosts:

Topics:

Feedback?

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!