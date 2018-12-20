9to5Mac Happy Hour 204: iOS changes in China, Apple Music on Alexa, Connect gets Ping’d

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s ongoing battle with Qualcomm in China and changes to iOS animations over patents, the end of Apple Music Connect and how Apple Music social features surpass the vision of iTunes Ping, Apple Music’s launch on Amazon Echo, Amazon’s new Echo Wall Clock, and much more.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Atlassian’s OpsGenie: Opsgenie empowers Dev & Ops teams to plan for service disruptions and stay in control during incidents. Get a free company account for up to 5 team members, forever.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
Hosts:
Topics:
- iOS 12.1.2 expected today with eSIM bug fixes, likely addresses Qualcomm patents in China
- Apple releasing first iOS 12.1.3 developer beta today [U: now available]
- Apple Music removes ability for artists to post to Connect, posts removed from Artist Pages and For You
- Apple Music now live on Amazon Echo speakers using Alexa
- App Store promoting Amazon’s Alexa app following Apple Music integration with Echo speakers
- Amazon promises Apple Music integration coming to third-party Alexa-enabled speakers after Echo exclusivity
- Apple Books releases six free audiobooks read by celebrity narrators
- Review: Amazon’s $29 Echo Wall Clock packs modern tricks in classic tech with a few limitations
- Comment: 2018 iPad Pros are portable enough for split keyboards — and floating iPhone keyboards
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!