Some iOS 12.1.2 users reporting bug that kills cellular data — here’s how to fix it

After quickly releasing iOS 12.1.2 to the public just days after developers had a brief period to beta test the software update, user reports have trickled in about a bug which kills cellular data. While the issue is by no means widespread — no one from the 9to5 team has experienced it — it’s serious enough to merit a range of Twitter complaints and a Forbes article detailing the bug.

Interestingly, iOS 12.1.2 release notes are paper-thin, only mentioning two fixes — one related to eSIM functionality and the other, you guess it, cellular connectivity issues. Specifically, the issues only seemed to ail Turkey, though now, the problems are more widespread.

From the iOS 12.1.2 release notes:

Addresses an issue that could affect cellular connectivity in Turkey for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

The complaints from Twitter are far and wide however, with users seeing issues all across the globe.

Interestingly in one case, a user reported that only a data connection to Facebook was successful, with Safari and other apps registering no connectivity.

While it definitely seems like there’s something to this story, the rhyme or reason as to why these data errors are occurring remains a mystery. However, if you’re having issues — don’t fret! We have a solution. Here’s how to fix iOS 12.1.2 cellular data connectivity issues.

The first possible solutions comes way of disabling Wi-Fi Calling via the Cellular menu within the Settings app.

If that doesn’t work, head to Cellular Data Options on the same screen and change Enable LTE from Voice & Data to Data Only.

A video tutorial from zollotech walks you through the simple process.

Ultimately though, this is a band-aid fix to cellular data connectivity problems. Other users from Twitter are complaining of numerous Wi-Fi issues ranging from failure to auto-join a network or connection to the internet entirely.

As for a permanent solution regarding the matter, Apple has stayed tight-lipped as usual, however iOS 12.1.3 is already in developer beta testing.

Have you experienced these issues since updating to iOS 12.1.2 yourself? Let us know in the comments down below!

