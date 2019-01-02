75% of all iOS devices now running iOS 12, outpaces iOS 11 adoption by 10%

- Jan. 2nd 2019 11:57 am PT

Apple has shared updated metrics on the install base for iOS 12. Moving forward from last month’s update, three-quarters of all iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices are now running iOS 12.

Apple detailed the latest data in a post on its developer page today. As of yesterday, January 1, 2019 75% of all iOS devices were on iOS 12, with an even higher 78% of iOS devices 4 years old and newer were on the latest release.

Just under a month ago, Apple shared that 70% of all iOS devices were on iOS 12, with 72% sold in the last four years being on the latest version.

The 70% for all devices was up 10% from October, so adoption has been steady at about 5% for the last several months.

For comparison, iOS 12 adoption has outpaced iOS 11 which was at 65% in January last year, and is right about in line with iOS 10 which was at 76% on January 5th, 2017.

