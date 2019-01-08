Nanoleaf adds hexagonal light panels and Canvas Mounting Grid to HomeKit lighting lineup

HomeKit enthusiasts will instantly recognize Nanoleaf’s triangle and square shaped light panels. We’ve reviewed both the original system and 2018’s Canvas upgrade, calling it a “beautiful screensaver for your wall.” Today, Nanoleaf is adding a new shape to the lineup.

Nanoleaf’s hexagonal light panels are intended to offer even more creative configurations for your walls. The new panels are touch-enabled and function similarly to the earlier Canvas light squares. 500 hexagons can be connected per control hexagon when using extra power supplies for each group of 25. Like past products, the new panels are HomeKit compatible and will also work with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Nanoleaf hasn’t provided an exact release date or pricing information at this time, but promises the hexagonal panels will be available in Q4.

Also new from Nanoleaf today is a Canvas mounting grid for commercial installations. The mounts will make it easy to snap light squares in place for secure setups in public spaces. Existing light squares can be replaced with a “no-hassle” snap removal. Availability is expected in Q3.

For tips and inspiration setting up your own Nanoleaf panels or HomeKit configurations, check out some of our previous coverage including an in-depth exploration of the Nanoleaf Remote. 9to5Mac’s HomeKit Weekly also provides regular tips and tricks regarding everything HomeKit.

You can keep up with all of the latest product announcements from Las Vegas in our CES 2019 Guide.

