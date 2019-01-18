Apple releases Final Cut Pro 10.4.5 update with performance and stability enhancements

Yesterday Apple quietly pushed an update to Final Cut Pro X, the first update since its big 10.4.4 update back in November. Final Cut Pro X 10.4.5 doesn’t add any new features, but includes several stability improvements.

Here’s the full change log for Final Cut Pro X 10.4.5:

Improved performance when generating waveforms for clips with no audio channels

Improves stability when sending a project to Compressor using the keyboard shortcut Shift-Command-E

Improves stability when pasting Arabic or Hebrew text into a title

Improves stability when switching tabs in the Timeline Index

There are no exciting new changes in this update, but given how critical an app Final Cut Pro X is, stability and performance enhancements are music to my ears. Anything Apple can do to make the app more stable, I’m all for it.

Besides, Apple’s prior release was chock full of new features and enhancements. Version 10.4.4 of Final Cut Pro X, released late last year, included new features like Workflow Extensions, Batch Sharing, built-in Noise Reduction, and much, much more.

Apple seems to have established a trend where they push major updates during the end-of-the-year period, with smaller, more incremental updates throughout the rest of the year.

How are you enjoying Final Cut Pro X in its current form? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

