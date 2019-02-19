Apple revamps Affiliate Program with new interface and navigation, more

Apple today announced that it has revamped its Affiliate Program with a handful of changes. The Affiliate Program now features a redesigned interface with a new navigation system, more powerful reporting, and more.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Apple touts that with navigation design has been “updated and simplified.” There’s also a new dashboard with performance metrics and other data visualizers. As for payments, Apple says that the new design makes it easier to see what you’ve earned.

New Navigation — Updated and simplified navigation, with easier access to account management options

Dashboard — A brand new dashboard with clear, easy-to-understand performance metrics and data visualizations

Reporting — Easier and more powerful reporting with improved readability and new features such as saved reports that streamline the reporting process

Payments — Improved payments feature with more visibility on available earned commissions

Notification — Advanced in-app, email, and Slack notifications for key events and activity such as conversion approval or funds being available to withdraw

The new Affiliate Program interface will go live on February 20th, according to Apple, but some users are already seeing it. At launch, users will have the ability to toggle between the old and new design as they become more familiar with the changes.

Last August, Apple announced that it was removing apps and in-app purchases from its Affiliate Program. The company has also recently revamped the Apple Books Affiliate Program.

Related stories:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: