AutoSleep adds ‘Today’ tab with updated sleep session graphs, new customization options, more

Popular sleep tracking app AutoSleep has today been updated to version 6.1. This release comes following a major update back in December that added Siri Shortcuts support, a new design, and more. Today’s update makes improvements to that new design and adds a new “Today” interface.

AutoSleep 6, released in December, completely revamped the app’s interface, removing sleep session bar graphs in the process. Today’s update, however, brings sleep session bar graphs back to give you an “instant picture of how you slept.”

The new graphs are housed in the new “Today” interface, which shows you your bar graph as well as details about Time Asleep, Readiness, your Latest Bedtime, and your overall Sleep Rings.

We’ve created a whole new panel called Today. It’s like a news page for your current sleep status. You can now stay in this panel all the time if you wish. It has an improved version of the old bar graph that gives an instant picture of how you slept. You can touch it and get to the detailed graph. It has panels for all the most important sleep info. You can touch any of the panels to learn more, see trends and Add to Siri.

There’s also a new “Design your Clock” setting, which allows you to customize the appearance of the clock design.

AutoSleep is available on the App Store for $2.99. Read more about AutoSleep 6.1 here.

