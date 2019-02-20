Spectrum launching $15 ‘TV Essentials’ streaming bundle on Apple TV in March

With streaming TV becoming an option for users who are looking to cut the cord but still want live television, many companies such as Sony, Hulu, YouTube, and Sling have launched their own streaming TV service. Today, it looks like Spectrum is looking to join the game.

According to a press release, Spectrum will be launching a new Spectrum TV Essentials bundle for Spectrum Internet customers at the end of March. The bundle will offer more than 60 live TV channels and access to on demand content.

Charter has made agreements with Viacom, Discovery, A&E, AMC, and Hallmark to create the new bundle.

“Spectrum TV Essentials is an OTT offering designed to provide Spectrum Internet-only customers a new low-price, high-value video option,” said Tom Rutledge, Charter Chairman and CEO.

When it launches, Spectrum TV Essentials will be available to Spectrum Internet customers for $14.99 with no taxes, fees, or installation charges.

The TV Essentials bundle will be available through the existing Spectrum TV app, available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, and a handful of other streaming TV boxes.

Users interested in signing up will get the following channels: A&E, AMC, American Heroes Channel, Animal Planet, AXS TV, BBC America, BBC World News, BET, BET Her, BET Jams, BET Soul, Bloomberg, Cheddar, CLEO TV, CMT, CMT Music, Comedy Central, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY, Food Network, FYI, Game Show Network, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HDNet Movies, HGTV, HISTORY, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, Logo, MotorTrend Network, MTV, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, MTVU, NewsmaxTV, Newsy, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Nick Music, NickToons, Outdoor Channel, OWN, Paramount Network, Science Channel, Sundance TV, Teen Nick, TLC, Travel Channel, TV Land, VH1, Viceland, The Weather Channel and WEtv.

The company is also planning to push its original content through the Spectrum TV Essentials package, starting sometime in May 2019.

2019 seems to be the year of streaming video. Apple is said to be launching its own video streaming service sometime later this year, with a potential announcement in March. Spectrum recently launched its zero sign-on feature for Apple TV users, requiring no sign in at all when on your home Wi-Fi.

