What are you most excited to see at Apple’s March event? [Poll]

Apple today officially confirmed its March event. The company sent invites to the press, inviting them to Steve Jobs Theater on March 25th at 10AM PT. The event is expected to be focused on Apple’s streaming video and news subscriptions, but there could be some surprises in store.

Bloomberg and BuzzFeed News have both reported that Apple’s event will focus on its burgeoning Services segment. The company has been hard at work on both a premium version of Apple News and a streaming video service, and this month’s event will be the first public showcase of both those platforms.

Apple’s streaming video service is expected house dozens of original TV shows and movies. While Apple will show off its efforts this month, Variety has reported that the service itself might not go live until later this year. As far as pricing goes, details remain unclear. CNBC reported that Apple would make at least some of its content available for free to Apple device owners. It seems likely, however that some content will require a separate monthly subscription as well.

Further, Apple is rumored to be upgrading the TV app on Apple TV. The company is said to be planning support for third-party subscriptions, which would allow you to subscribe to platforms like HBO and CBS All Access via the TV app directly.

Last but not least, Apple News is expected to gain a new paid subscription service. While negotiations between Apple and publishers have reportedly been tumultuous, the company is reportedly targeting a $10 per month price point for customers.

BuzzFeed News reported last month that Apple will not release new hardware at its March event. However, there are several rumored hardware changes in the pipeline, including AirPods 2, AirPower, a new 9.7-inch iPad, and a spec-bumped iPad mini. If the March event does not include hardware stage time, it’s possible those updates are announced via press releases around the same time.

