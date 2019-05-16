9to5Mac Happy Hour 225: iOS 12.3 release, Apple Pay stickers, iPhone XR 2 rumors

- May. 16th 2019 6:12 pm PT

0

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss iOS 12.3 and the all-new Apple TV app, AirPlay 2 on Samsung Smart TVs, watchOS 5’s newest Apple Watch faces, Apple Pay stickers and how they work, iPhone XR 2 rumors, and more features expected in iOS 13.

Stories we discuss in this episode:

