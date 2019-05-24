Apple boosts health expertise with children’s asthma tracking startup acquisition

Apple has reportedly purchased a small California-based startup called Tueo Health, CNBC reports. The health-focused company further expands Apple’s medical-related portfolio. Here’s how the firm described their mission prior to joining Apple:

Tueo Health is creating a digital health solution for improved asthma management empowering patients and their families to take control of the disease.

According to CNBC’s sources, the firm was “developing a system to help parents monitor asthma symptoms in sleeping children,” and you can imagine how Apple might be able to advance that goal.

Tueo Health is a relatively small startup with fewer than a dozen employees since being founded four years ago, according to LinkedIn.

CNBC has more details about what the firm was working on and how it could integrate with Apple’s health efforts:

Tueo Health was developing a mobile app that worked with commercial breathing sensors to help manage asthma symptoms in children. The app would send alerts to parents if their child’s breathing changed at night. Apple has been adding more health features across its products, especially the Apple Watch. The latest version of the Apple Watch can perform an echocardiogram and detect when a user falls, for example.

Tueo joins Gliimpse, an electronic health records firm, and Beddit, a sleep tracking company, that make up Apple’s health-related acquisition portfolio.

