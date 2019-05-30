Apple Pay is expanding to yet another notable holdout in the United States. Grocery chain Publix says that it is in the process of rolling out Apple Pay to all of its stores “within the coming weeks.”

On Twitter this week, a Publix employee responded to a customer’s tweet asking when Apple Pay would be accepted at Publix locations. The support agent responded by saying that Publix is currently in the process of rolling out Apple Pay to “all” locations:

Our stores are currently rolling out this technology to all of our stores. If your store does not currently accept Apple Pay it should within the coming weeks.

Publix has been a notable Apple Pay holdout for a while now. Earlier this year, Apple’s mobile payment solution finally expanded to Target stores everywhere, but other grocery chains continue to resist the service. In February, Kroger launched its own QR-based “Kroger Pay” platform as it continues to resist adopting Apple Pay. Walmart also continues to be an Apple Pay holdout.

Given that the only source of this information is from a customer service agent on Twitter, it should be taken with a grain of salt. Customer support agents have provided incorrect information regarding Apple Pay rollouts in the past.

If you shop at a Publix and notice Apple Pay support, be sure to let us know down in the comments. The rollout should continue for the next several weeks, according to the Publix Twitter account.

