Twitter precise location tagging is being dropped from the iOS and Android apps, so you’ll no longer have the option of letting people know exactly where you were when you tweeted …

Twitter Support said in a tweet that very few people ever used the feature, and removing it simplifies the user interface.

Most people don’t tag their precise location in Tweets, so we’re removing this ability to simplify your Tweeting experience.

It’s likely that the real reason has more to do with growing focus on privacy, Twitter wanting to ensure that it doesn’t fall victim to a PR nightmare down the road.

For those that do still want to do it, there is a workaround: use the camera feature to tweet a photo, when Twitter precise location tagging is still an option if desired.

You’ll still be able to tag your precise location in Tweets through our updated camera. It’s helpful when sharing on-the-ground moments.

One Twitter user also queried the need to tag tweets with the device used to post them.

Also why mention the device being used? — norbert almeida (@norbalm) June 18, 2019

Removing that would, however, rob us of occasional fun at the expense of both brands and individuals, which would be a shame. Even Apple has fallen victim to that one!

As Gizmodo notes, you can ensure you’re not inadvertently sharing your more general location by checking your settings in the iOS or Android app. You can find instructions below.

As Gizmodo notes, you can ensure you're not inadvertently sharing your more general location by checking your settings in the iOS or Android app.

