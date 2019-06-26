Have you already purchased an Apple Watch but now decided that you’d like to protect it with AppleCare? Follow along for how to add AppleCare to your Apple Watch within 60 days of purchase, even if you didn’t buy it from Apple.

AppleCare coverage is an option when purchasing an Apple Watch from Apple on its website and in stores, but you can also add it after the fact. Even if you didn’t purchase your watch from Apple, you can extend your warranty to two years (three years for Hermès models) and add physical damage protection within 60 days of your original purchase.

Keep in mind your Apple Watch will need to be in normal working condition and not damaged to add AppleCare. We’ll cover three ways to add AppleCare below.

If you opt to add AppleCare online or by phone, be sure to have your serial number handy (Settings → General → About and also on the back of your watch). Keep reading below for details on AppleCare pricing and more.

How to add AppleCare to your Apple Watch after purchase

Online

Head to Apple’s add AppleCare website Choose Apple Watch, then enter your serial number or sign in with your Apple ID Follow the prompts to purchase AppleCare within 60 days of buying your Apple Watch (you’ll need to complete a remote diagnostic)

By Phone

Have proof of purchase available for your Apple Watch Call Apple Support at 800.275.2273 (800.APL.CARE) Ask to add AppleCare to your Apple Watch (you’ll need to complete a remote diagnostic)

In Store

Head to an Apple Store with your Apple Watch You’ll need to complete a visual inspection and have proof of purchase

AppleCare for Apple Watch is priced at $49 paid up front or $2.49/month for 24 months for Series 3 Watches. AppleCare for Series 4 is priced at $79 paid in full or $3.99/month over 24 months. AppleCare for Hermès models runs $99 or $3.99/month for 36 months.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: