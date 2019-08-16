9to5Mac Happy Hour 238: iPhone 11 rumors, Spotify on Siri, iOS 13 beta 7

- Aug. 16th 2019 9:39 am PT

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss using the new Apple Maps experience, the release of iOS 13 beta 7, a potential iPhone 11 event date, an improvement to Mac App Store stories, the possibility of Spotify working with Siri, our review of the new Sonos IKEA AirPlay 2 speakers, and much more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Mint Mobile: Cut your wireless bill to 15 bucks a month at MintMobile.com/HappyHour..

Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.

Stories we discuss in this episode:

