9to5Mac Happy Hour 238: iPhone 11 rumors, Spotify on Siri, iOS 13 beta 7

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss using the new Apple Maps experience, the release of iOS 13 beta 7, a potential iPhone 11 event date, an improvement to Mac App Store stories, the possibility of Spotify working with Siri, our review of the new Sonos IKEA AirPlay 2 speakers, and much more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Mint Mobile: Cut your wireless bill to 15 bucks a month at MintMobile.com/HappyHour..

Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/08/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-08-16-2019.mp3

Stories we discuss in this episode:

Follow Zac:

Instagram @apollozac

Twitter @apollozac

Follow Benjamin:

Twitter @bzamayo

Follow 9to5Mac:

Instagram @9to5mac

Twitter @9to5mac

Facebook

Listen & Subscribe:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!