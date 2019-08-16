9to5Mac Happy Hour 238: iPhone 11 rumors, Spotify on Siri, iOS 13 beta 7

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss using the new Apple Maps experience, the release of iOS 13 beta 7, a potential iPhone 11 event date, an improvement to Mac App Store stories, the possibility of Spotify working with Siri, our review of the new Sonos IKEA AirPlay 2 speakers, and much more.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Apple shares sneak peek trailer for ‘The Morning Show,’ launching on Apple TV+ this fall
- Reliable Twitter leaker suggests Apple to name iPhone 11 ‘Pro’
- Case maker expecting ‘iPhone 11’, ‘iPhone 11 Pro’ and ‘iPhone 11 Pro Max’ brand names
- Report: 2019 iPad Pro to feature triple-lens camera array similar to the iPhone 11
- App Store Today editorial stories are now available on the web in full
- Spotify reportedly in talks with Apple to integrate with Siri for playback control in iOS 13
- Sonos developing portable Bluetooth speaker with AirPlay 2, likely coming this fall
- The all-new Apple Aventura: A tropical Apple Store inspired by the coast
- Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for August 25 in honor of Grand Canyon National Park anniversary
- 9to5Mac Watch Time podcast episode 4: Apple Watch and learning to love workouts with Kyle Seth Gray
- Zac on Clarion Ledger
