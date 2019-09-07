Apple acquires ‘Dads’ documentary from actress Bryce Dallas Howard for Apple TV+

- Sep. 7th 2019 5:28 am PT

0

Earlier this week it was reported that Apple was teaming up with Joseph Gordon-Levitt for a new Apple TV+ drama series. Now, Variety reports that Apple has acquired the rights to a documentary from actress Bruce Dallas Howard for its streaming platform.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

The documentary, called “Dads,” is described as a “light-hearted” take on modern families and parenting. It will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday:

The film is billed as a light-hearted look at modern paternity around the world, revealed through anecdotes and wisdom from average dads and celebrities like Will Smith, Jimmy Fallon and Neil Patrick Harris. It will premiere in the official documentary selection at TIFF on Monday.

“Dads” is produced by Ron Howard, who just so happens to be Bryce Dallas Howard’s father. Variety says the film will premiere on Apple TV+, but notes that a theatrical run is “on the table.”

Apple’s acquisition of “Dads” is part of its deal with Imagine Documentaries. Revealed back in January, this partnership means that Imagine Documentaries films will first premier on Apple TV+, as is the case with “Dads.”

Recent reports have suggested that Apple TV+ will launch in November, with a lineup of at least five initial shows. Apple last month debuted the first trailer for “The Morning Show.”

Withings smart scale

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.