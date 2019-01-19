Ron Howard’s ‘Imagine Documentaries’ nabs first-look deal with Apple

Director Ron Howard and production partner Brian Grazer have penned a new, first-look deal with Apple to air its Imagine Documentaries films on the company’s upcoming video streaming service, reports Variety.

Fittingly, the primary focus of the documentaries generally center around a musician’s story, with the production company’s most recent release, “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years”, winning the 2017 Grammy for Best Music Film.

Though Imagine Documentaries was founded in 1986 by Grazer and Howard, the studio has only recently attempted a larger push to produce more content. Other notable works by the duo include a documentary on rapper Jay Z, titled “Made in America” and pop star Katy Perry in “Katy Perry: Part of Me”.

Recently, Apple has penned some other notable deals for their upcoming streaming service. In December of last year, Fast and Furious director Justin Lin signed a TV series deal with Apple. Just before that, Apple also acquired the rights to air new, original Peanuts related Charlie Brown content.

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that actor Bill Murray and director Sofia Coppola will be reunited on the silver screen as Apple partners with popular indie film studio A24 for On the Rocks.

Are you more excited about first-look deals or exclusively original content? Let us know in the comments down below!

