Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple Event News Hub — iPhone 11, Apple Watch, much more expected
- Apple Arcade will be available on September 19 for $4.99/month
- Apple TV+ launching November 1 for $4.99/month
- Apple unveils all-new seventh-generation 10.2-inch iPad
- Apple unveils Apple Watch Series 5 with always-on display, compass, titanium, and ceramic
- Apple unveils iPhone 11 with dual cameras, new colors, more
- Apple announces $999 iPhone 11 Pro and $1,099 iPhone 11 Pro Max: triple camera, A13 chip, new colors, Super Retina XDR screen, more
