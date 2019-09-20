The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro have officially arrived. Follow along on for a look at how to upgrade to your new iPhone without losing any data when coming from the iOS 13.1 beta.

This year is a bit different than the past since Apple released the iOS 13.1 beta before iOS 13 was released to the public. That means there’s an extra step to upgrade to the iPhone 11 lineup if you want to bring over data from your current iPhone running the iOS 13.1 beta.

Note: For those coming from iOS 12, check out our tutorial on upgrading without losing your data.

How to upgrade to your new iPhone without losing data from iOS 13.1

Option 1:

If you’ve got the iOS 13.1 beta on your current iPhone, make a fresh backup with iCloud or iTunes Power on your new iPhone and set it up as a new device Install the iOS 13.1 beta profile and update your new iPhone to iOS 13.1 (public / developer) Erase your device to set it up again now that you’re on the iOS 13.1 beta (Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings) Follow the onscreen prompts to set up your new iPhone again, now choose Restore from iCloud Backup or Restore from iTunes Backup Sign in with iCloud and choose a backup, or plug in your new iPhone to your Mac with a Lightning cable to restore from an iTunes backup

Option 2: New direct transfer feature

In some situations, a local direct transfer might be the best fit. This arrived with iOS 12.4, so after you update your new iPhone to the iOS 13.1 beta and then erase it to set it up again, you may be able to use it. Check out our previous coverage for how it works.

