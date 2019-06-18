How to update iPhone and iPad to iOS 13 developer beta 2

After requiring an installation via iTunes for the first iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 beta, Apple has released the second developer beta as an OTA yesterday. However, you won’t automatically see it appear under software updates in Settings. Follow along for how to update to the second iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 developer betas.

iOS 13 beta 2 for developers shifts to OTA delivery, but you need to install the profile first on your iPhone or iPad before the update will show up. As Apple noted for the first beta, it continues to include the following warning for beta 2:

Important Note for Thrill Seekers: If you’re interested in living on the edge and trying out the great new features in iOS 13, we strongly advise waiting for the many bug fixes and refinements coming to the public beta next month

For those without a developer account who want to try out iOS 13 early, the first public beta is slated to arrive in July.

How to update to iOS 13 developer beta 2

Log in to your Apple Developer account on iPhone or iPad Tap the double line icon in the top left corner and choose Downloads Swipe down to find iOS 13 beta 2 (or iPadOS 13 beta 2) and tap Install Profile Head to Settings and install the beta profile, Restart your device when prompted Now head to Settings → General → Software Update to download and install iOS 13 developer beta 2

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:

After allowing the profile to be loaded onto your iPhone, head to Settings. And tap the Profile Downloaded button at the top. Next, choose Install in the top right corner.

After the profile has been installed, you’ll be prompted to restart your iPhone.

