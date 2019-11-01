UFC 244 Masvidal vs. Diaz is set for Madison Square Garden in NYC on November 2nd at 10 pm ET. Read on below for how to watch the fight on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
UFC fights are PPV through ESPN and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription. For new customers, there’s a deal to get both a year of ESPN+ and access to UFC 244 Masvidal vs. Diaz at a 25% discount ($80, reg. $110).
Here’s how ESPN+ describes its UFC coverage:
Experience UFC like never before with exclusive live Fight Nights, hundreds of fight cards, UFC original shows, in-depth analysis, real-time statistics, and the best from the UFC catalog.
How to watch UFC 244 Masvidal vs. Diaz on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV
If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:
- Download the ESPN app on your Apple device
- Tap the search icon (top left) to look up UFC 244
- Choose the UFC 244: Main Card
- Sign up for a year of ESPN+ for $50, then get access to UFC 244 for $30 (reg. $60)
Alternately, you can buy UFC 244 on a Mac or PC here (you can watch on any supported device).
If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:
- Open the ESPN app on your Apple Device
- Head to the ESPN+ tab
- Swipe down and look for UFC 244 under Top Upcoming Events
- Tap UFC 244: Main Card
- Buy access to the fight for $60
