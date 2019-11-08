How to watch UFC Fight Night 163: Moscow on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

UFC Fight Night 163: Moscow is slated for November 9 starting from 11 a.m. ET at the CSKA Arena. Read along below for how to watch the fights on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

UFC fights are broadcast/streamed by ESPN, and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription to watch them on an Apple device. Some of the big fights are PPV in addition to needing ESPN+, while events like Fight Night are usually included with the $5/month ESPN+ subscription. That’s the case for Fight Night 163: Moscow.

Here’s how ESPN+ describes its UFC coverage:

Experience UFC like never before with exclusive live Fight Nights, hundreds of fight cards, UFC original shows, in-depth analysis, real-time statistics, and the best from the UFC catalog.

Fight Night 163: Moscow sees Zabit vs. Kattar as the main event, and the other five fights are:

  • Volkov vs. Hardy
  • Imadaev vs. Roberts
  • Ibragimov vs. Herman
  • Emeev vs. Martin
  • Gamzatov vs. Abreu

How to watch UFC Fight Night 163: Moscow on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:

  1. Sign up for ESPN+ for $5 (per month) to get access to UFC Fight Night 163
  2. Use the ESPN app on any Apple device to watch on November 9 (log in with your ESPN+ account)
  3. Head to the ESPN+ tab in the app, look for Fight Night (or you can use search as shown below)

Alternately, you can buy access to UFC Fight Night 163: Moscow on a Mac or PC here (you can watch on any supported device).

How to watch UFC Fight Night 163: Moscow on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

  1. Open the ESPN app on your Apple Device
  2. Head to the ESPN+ tab
  3. Swipe down and look for UFC Fight Night 163: Moscow under Top Upcoming Events
  4. Tap UFC Fight Night
  5. Alternately, use the search option

