UFC Fight Night 163: Moscow is slated for November 9 starting from 11 a.m. ET at the CSKA Arena. Read along below for how to watch the fights on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
UFC fights are broadcast/streamed by ESPN, and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription to watch them on an Apple device. Some of the big fights are PPV in addition to needing ESPN+, while events like Fight Night are usually included with the $5/month ESPN+ subscription. That’s the case for Fight Night 163: Moscow.
Here’s how ESPN+ describes its UFC coverage:
Experience UFC like never before with exclusive live Fight Nights, hundreds of fight cards, UFC original shows, in-depth analysis, real-time statistics, and the best from the UFC catalog.
Fight Night 163: Moscow sees Zabit vs. Kattar as the main event, and the other five fights are:
- Volkov vs. Hardy
- Imadaev vs. Roberts
- Ibragimov vs. Herman
- Emeev vs. Martin
- Gamzatov vs. Abreu
How to watch UFC Fight Night 163: Moscow on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV
If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:
- Sign up for ESPN+ for $5 (per month) to get access to UFC Fight Night 163
- Use the ESPN app on any Apple device to watch on November 9 (log in with your ESPN+ account)
- Head to the ESPN+ tab in the app, look for Fight Night (or you can use search as shown below)
Alternately, you can buy access to UFC Fight Night 163: Moscow on a Mac or PC here (you can watch on any supported device).
If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:
- Open the ESPN app on your Apple Device
- Head to the ESPN+ tab
- Swipe down and look for UFC Fight Night 163: Moscow under Top Upcoming Events
- Tap UFC Fight Night
- Alternately, use the search option
