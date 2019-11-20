Apple releasing third developer beta of iOS 13.3 today [U]

Apple today is releasing the third developer beta of iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3, following last week’s release of the second beta. The company is also running tests with macOS Catalina 10.15.2, watchOS 6.1.1, and tvOS 13.3.

Update: Apple has also released the third beta version of macOS Catalina 10.15.2, watchOS 6.1.1, and tvOS 13.3 for developers.

iOS 13.3 includes a new option in Settings to disable the Memoji keyboard from always appearing alongside the emoji keyboard. Communication Limits are also now available through Screen Time, allowing you to set limits based on your contacts.

Meanwhile, tvOS 13.3 includes a new option to bring back the “Up Next” queue to the top shelf area for the TV app. To change the setting, update to tvOS 13.3. Then, go into the Settings app, select Apps, then select the TV app. With tvOS 13, the top shelf area started showing previews for movies and TV shows, but the “Up Next” queue is more useful for many people.

This week, Apple released iOS 13.2.3 to the public with improvements for background app performance and more. The update also included fixes for Mail, Files, Notes, and more.

iOS 13.3 beta 3 will be available for developers on the Apple Developer website and also through OTA update on iOS Settings. The Public Beta update should be available sometime soon.

