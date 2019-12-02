Apple blocks downgrades to iOS 13.2.2 as updates continue to fix bugs and performance issues

Apple today has stopped signing iOS 13.2.2. This follows the release of iOS 13.2.3 a few weeks ago, which included more improvements to background app performance, the Mail app, Messages, and more.
Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat
Now that Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.2.2, it means that no one can downgrade from iOS 13.2.3 to that version via iTunes/Finder. Reverting to older iOS builds is common for those in the jailbreak community and can sometimes also be useful for users who experience significant bugs after updating to the latest version of iOS.
Furthermore, an exploit called “checkm8” has gained traction, offering a jailbreak for older-model iPhones, including the iPhone X.
Apple generally wants as many users as possible on the latest version of iOS for security reasons. More often than not, this also ensures that users are getting the most stable experience currently available.
iOS 13.3 is also currently in developer and public beta testing. This will likely be the next public release of iOS with Screen Time Communication Limits, further tweaks and improvements, and more.
Apple’s recent iOS updates:
- iOS 13 is now available, these are the 13 best features
- Apple releases iOS 13.1 with new AirDrop features for iPhone 11 and more
- Apple releases iOS 13.1.1 with fixes for battery drain, Siri, iPhone restores
- Apple releases iOS 13.1.2 with bug fixes for Camera app, iCloud backups, and more
- iOS 13.1.3 is the latest software update from Apple to fix iPhone and iPad bugs
- iOS 13.2 now available with Deep Fusion, new emoji, Siri privacy settings, more
- iOS 13.2.2 now available with fix for background app performance, more
- Apple releases iOS 13.2.3 with more background app improvements, Mail fixes, more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.