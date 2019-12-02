Apple blocks downgrades to iOS 13.2.2 as updates continue to fix bugs and performance issues

Apple today has stopped signing iOS 13.2.2. This follows the release of iOS 13.2.3 a few weeks ago, which included more improvements to background app performance, the Mail app, Messages, and more.

Now that Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.2.2, it means that no one can downgrade from iOS 13.2.3 to that version via iTunes/Finder. Reverting to older iOS builds is common for those in the jailbreak community and can sometimes also be useful for users who experience significant bugs after updating to the latest version of iOS.

Furthermore, an exploit called “checkm8” has gained traction, offering a jailbreak for older-model iPhones, including the iPhone X.

Apple generally wants as many users as possible on the latest version of iOS for security reasons. More often than not, this also ensures that users are getting the most stable experience currently available.

iOS 13.3 is also currently in developer and public beta testing. This will likely be the next public release of iOS with Screen Time Communication Limits, further tweaks and improvements, and more.

