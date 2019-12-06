Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.2 beta 4 for developers

Apple has made the fourth developer beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.2 available today.

After releasing the third developer beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.2 and iOS 13.3 before Thanksgiving, Apple has made the fourth developer beta available today.

Apple doesn’t detail exactly what’s new in the latest update but it likely includes performance improvements and bug fixes.

macOS 10.15.2 comes after macOS 10.15.1, which included new Siri privacy settings, emoji, and more.

Spot any major changes in beta 4? Be sure to let us know in the comments down below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: