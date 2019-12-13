9to5Mac Happy Hour 255: Apple TV remotes, Mac Pro released, and the latest OS updates

Benjamin and Zac reflect on the Apple TV Siri remote, the first round of award nominations for TV+, what’s new in iOS 13.3 and other software updates, the launch of the 2019 Mac Pro, and much more.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Swiss cable company offering alternative remote to control Apple TV, like Apple’s own IR remote
- Winners & Nominees 2020 | Golden Globes
- Apple’s ‘The Morning Show’ gets nominated for multiple Golden Globes awards, including best TV series
- Apple TV+ sets January premier for ‘Little America’ anthology, renews for season 2
- Apple releases iOS 13.3, watchOS 6.1.1, and tvOS 13.3, here’s what’s new [U: HomePod]
- Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.2 with iTunes Remote for Music and TV apps
- Apple News launches daily email newsletter
- Apple News co-hosting its first presidential debate between Democrats in February
- Apple preparing new ‘Powerbeats4’ headphones with ‘Hey Siri’- 9to5Mac
- Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR now available to order from Apple Online Store
- Apple’s new Mac Pro maxes out at over $50,000, and higher specs are coming
- Mac Pro fans: randomization and tire tech controls the noise
- Apple warns customers not to clean special Pro Display XDR with non-Apple polishing cloth
- Where to use or buy GymKit workout equipment with Apple Watch
- Mac Power Users #514: Apple is Listening — The 2019 Mac Pro, with Thomas Grove Carter – Relay FM
