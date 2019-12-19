Apple blocks downgrades to iOS 13.2.3 following last week’s release of iOS 13.3

Apple this evening has quietly stopped signing iOS 13.2.3 and iPadOS 13.2.3 following the release of iOS 13.3 last week. What this means is that it’s no longer possible to downgrade from iOS 13.3.
Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat
Now that Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.2.3, it means that no one can downgrade from iOS 13.3 to that version via iTunes/Finder. Reverting to older iOS builds is common for those in the jailbreak community and can sometimes also be useful for users who experience significant bugs after updating to the latest version of iOS.
Apple generally wants as many users as possible on the latest version of iOS for security reasons. More often than not, this also ensures that users are getting the most stable experience currently available.
iOS 13.3 was released last week with Screen Time Communication Limits, new customization options, and more. For instance, iOS 13.3 includes new setting that allows you to disable the Memoji and Animoji stickers from always appearing on the emoji keyboard. There is also support for FIDO2 security keys over Lightning, USB or NFC in Safari.
Apple is now beta testing iOS 13.3.1, which focuses on continued bug fixes and performance improvements.
Apple’s recent iOS updates:
- iOS 13 is now available, these are the 13 best features
- Apple releases iOS 13.1 with new AirDrop features for iPhone 11 and more
- Apple releases iOS 13.1.1 with fixes for battery drain, Siri, iPhone restores
- Apple releases iOS 13.1.2 with bug fixes for Camera app, iCloud backups, and more
- iOS 13.1.3 is the latest software update from Apple to fix iPhone and iPad bugs
- iOS 13.2 now available with Deep Fusion, new emoji, Siri privacy settings, more
- iOS 13.2.2 now available with fix for background app performance, more
- Apple releases iOS 13.2.3 with more background app improvements, Mail fixes, more
- Apple releases iOS 13.3, watchOS 6.1.1, and tvOS 13.3, here’s what’s new [U: HomePod]
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: