Apple blocks downgrades to iOS 13.2.3 following last week’s release of iOS 13.3

Apple this evening has quietly stopped signing iOS 13.2.3 and iPadOS 13.2.3 following the release of iOS 13.3 last week. What this means is that it’s no longer possible to downgrade from iOS 13.3.

Now that Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.2.3, it means that no one can downgrade from iOS 13.3 to that version via iTunes/Finder. Reverting to older iOS builds is common for those in the jailbreak community and can sometimes also be useful for users who experience significant bugs after updating to the latest version of iOS.

Apple generally wants as many users as possible on the latest version of iOS for security reasons. More often than not, this also ensures that users are getting the most stable experience currently available.

iOS 13.3 was released last week with Screen Time Communication Limits, new customization options, and more. For instance, iOS 13.3 includes new setting that allows you to disable the Memoji and Animoji stickers from always appearing on the emoji keyboard. There is also support for FIDO2 security keys over Lightning, USB or NFC in Safari.

Apple is now beta testing iOS 13.3.1, which focuses on continued bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple’s recent iOS updates:

