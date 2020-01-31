9to5Mac Happy Hour 262: What’s new in iOS 13.3.1, Fantastical 3 and Filmic DoubleTake, Spring Apple Event rumors

Benjamin and Zac discuss what’s new in iOS 13.3.1 and other new software updates, Apple Maps 2.0 coming to Europe, new Fantastical and Filmic DoubleTake apps, the current state of HomeKit routers, and Apple hardware rumors including a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, backlit iPad Pro Smart Keyboard, and possibly a spinoff of AirPower.

