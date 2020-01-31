9to5Mac Happy Hour 262: What’s new in iOS 13.3.1, Fantastical 3 and Filmic DoubleTake, Spring Apple Event rumors
Benjamin and Zac discuss what’s new in iOS 13.3.1 and other new software updates, Apple Maps 2.0 coming to Europe, new Fantastical and Filmic DoubleTake apps, the current state of HomeKit routers, and Apple hardware rumors including a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, backlit iPad Pro Smart Keyboard, and possibly a spinoff of AirPower.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or through our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes are released every Friday.
Sponsored by Capterra: Visit Capterra.com/HappyHour today and join the millions of people who use Capterra each month.
Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Apple reportedly abandoned plans to roll out end-to-end encrypted iCloud backups, apparently due to pressure from the FBI
- Apple releasing iOS 13.3.1 today with Screen Time and Mail app fixes, more
- How to turn off Ultra Wideband U1 chip to prevent background location tracking on iPhone 11 and 11 Pro
- Apple Card adds native support for exporting transactions to a spreadsheet
- Apple officially completes rollout of rebuilt Apple Maps in the US, coming to Europe next
- Say hello to the new Fantastical: one robust calendar for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac
- Following demo at iPhone 11 event, FiLMiC multi-cam recording now available as new ‘DoubleTake’ app
- HomeKit support for Eero appears imminent following latest firmware update
- Apple Watch Connected offers real rewards for gym workouts
- Bloomberg: New low-cost iPhone entering production next month, could be released in March
- iPhone 9, 13-inch MacBook update, (RED) Apple Watch — is an Apple event around the corner?
- Digitimes: Backlit Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro coming later this year, 13-inch MacBook Pro with scissor keys sooner
- Kuo expects new Apple products this year: wireless charging mat, AirTag, and high-end headphones
- EjectBar — Benjamin Mayo
- 9to5Mac Watch Time episode 14: Movement and momentum with Michael Potuck
- Subscribe, Rate, and Review 9to5Mac Happy Hour!
Follow Zac:
Follow Benjamin:
Follow 9to5Mac:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: