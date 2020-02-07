Foxconn’s HQ will not re-open on February 10 as coronavirus fight continues

- Feb. 7th 2020 4:42 am PT

0

Foxconn has announced that its headquarters, and one of its iPhone plants, will not re-open on February 10. Monday was scheduled to be the date on which Chinese businesses would resume operations after an extended break to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The news comes on the same day that we learn Apple Stores in China are also unlikely to re-open on this date

Bloomberg saw the memo to employees working in Foxconn’s Shenzhen facility.

[Foxconn, formally known as] Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. told employees at its Shenzhen facility not to return to work when the extended Lunar New Year break ends Feb. 10, according to a memo obtained by Bloomberg News […]

“To safeguard everyone’s health and safety and comply with government virus prevention measures, we urge you not to return to Shenzhen,” Foxconn wrote in a text message sent to employees. “We’ll update you on the situation in the city. The company will protect everyone’s work-related rights and interests in the duration. As for the happy reunion date in Shenzhen, please wait for further notice.”

The company had earlier announced that production at its biggest iPhone plant in Zhengzhou would instigate quarantine measures in order to allow it to re-open on February 10. A statement by the company leaves open the possibility that this too will not re-open on time.

“As a matter of policy and for reasons of commercial sensitivity, we do not comment on our specific production facilities,” Foxconn said in a statement in response to Bloomberg’s queries. “We have been closely monitoring the current public health challenge linked to the coronavirus and we are applying all recommended health and hygiene practices to all aspects of our operations in the affected markets.”

We earlier summarized the position to date.

CEO Tim Cook had previously stated that the coronavirus outbreak creates ‘uncertainty’ for the company, with Apple choosing to forecast a wider-than-usual guidance range for the current quarter.

The store closures, and those of other outlets for Apple products, will hit sales in China, but the bigger impact is likely to be on production. Although Apple’s key suppliers are currently stating that they plan to resume operations on February 10 – with extraordinary measures being implemented to achieve it – some doubt that this will be the case, or that desired production levels will be achieved.

Noted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, who has good supply-chain sources, suggests that iPhone production may be 10% down in the current quarter, and that the outlook for the following quarter is unclear.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hyper Drive GEN2

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
Foxconn Coronavirus

About the Author

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3