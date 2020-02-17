As we detailed a few weeks ago, there’s plenty of evidence to suggest Apple might be planning a spring media event. Now, a report from German iPhone rumors site iPhone-Ticker suggests Apple is planning a special event for the end of March.

The report cites sources directly related to Apple and says that the event “will take place at the end of March.” The most likely date suggested by the report is Tuesday, March 31. From there, Apple would reportedly release the iPhone 9 (or iPhone SE 2) on Friday, April 3.

Apple has held keynotes during March in past years. Last year, Apple held an event on Tuesday, March 25 dedicated to unveiling Services such as Apple News+, Apple Card, and Apple Arcade. In 2018, Apple held an event on Tuesday, March 27 focused on education and new iPads.

If Apple holds a media event this year on March 31, and releases the iPhone 9 on April 3, then we would also expect iOS 13.4 to be released sometime that same week. iOS 13.4 includes new features such as iCloud Drive folder sharing, new Memoji stickers, and much more.

As we speculated last month, there are plenty of announcements Apple could pack into a March keynote this year. In addition to the oft-rumored iPhone 9, reports suggest Apple is working on an updated iPad Pro for this March, as well as Tile-like item trackers referred to as AirTags.

Meanwhile, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also said Apple has a new wireless charging pad, high-end over-ear Bluetooth headphones, and new MacBooks with scissor switch keys scheduled for release during the first half of this year. Presumably, these announcements could be made at a March event.

Today’s report should treated with some skepticism, but the timeline certainly adds up: Apple event on March 31, new software releases on April 1, and new hardware on April 3. What do you think? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: