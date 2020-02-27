Spotify is out today with an update to the design of its iOS app. The latest release brings a new shuffle play button, easy to use action rows, and cover art for track rows. You can now also follow artists, heart playlists, and more.

Spotify highlighted three of the new changes in a press release today:

It’s bigger. It’s bolder. It’s better than ever. No, we’re not talking about some artist’s new sound, but about the refreshed look that iOS users will enjoy on Spotify mobile starting today. Both Free and Premium subscribers will benefit from a more streamlined, easy-to-use interface with fresh designs to actionable icons that will make playing your favorite song or playlist as simple as the tap of a button.

Here’s how the new shuffle play button, action row buttons, and cover art in track rows look:

The new shuffle play button makes it easy to start streaming music at random with one tap and the new action row buttons will show up in “the central part of the screen” for easy access.

Plus, the new row is your one-stop-shop for everything you’ll ever want to do one-handed—the experience is much more adaptive and responds to the size of your device.

And cover art has made its way to the track row view:

We’re now showing a track’s cover art in all views except “Album” view. This will make it easier than ever to navigate the app and find familiar songs. Plus, we’ll highlight songs you’ve already “liked” by showing the heart icon next to the track name.

The new design for iOS is rolling out for users today and also includes “bolder, brighter images,” the ability to heart playlists, and follow artists. Spotify is a free download from the App Store.

