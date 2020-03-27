9to5Mac Happy Hour 270: iPhone 9 Plus, Apple CarKey, iPadOS 13.4

- Mar. 27th 2020 12:24 pm PT

0

Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s first theatrical release film, iPhone 9 and iPhone 12 rumors, the latest 9to5Mac exclusives from iOS 14, iOS 13.4, and more.

Stories we discuss in this episode:

Chapters:

00:00:00 — The Banker

00:09:23 — iPhone 9 Plus

00:22:40 — iPhone 12 camera

00:31:15 — CarPlay wallpapers

00:38:52 — New Find My features

00:46:20 — CarKey and BMW

00:55:10 — App Store and game services

01:01:47 — iPadOS 13.4

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

