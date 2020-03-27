9to5Mac Happy Hour 270: iPhone 9 Plus, Apple CarKey, iPadOS 13.4

Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s first theatrical release film, iPhone 9 and iPhone 12 rumors, the latest 9to5Mac exclusives from iOS 14, iOS 13.4, and more.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Watch now on Apple TV: The Banker movie, Amazing Stories starring Robert Forster, Carpool Karaoke with Stranger Things cast
- Hands-on: What’s new in iOS 13.4? An awesome productivity update for iPad users [Video]
- ‘Find My’ features found in iOS 14 code include new notification triggers and AR mode
- iOS 14: CarPlay wallpapers, deeper Apple Store integration in Maps
- iOS 14 code confirms Apple planning ‘iPhone 9 Plus’ with A13 as larger version of rumored entry-level model
- iOS 14 code reveals Apple working with BMW on futuristic ‘CarKey’ iPhone feature
- App Store rules are preventing game streaming services from reaching iPhone and iPad users
Chapters:
00:00:00 — The Banker
00:09:23 — iPhone 9 Plus
00:22:40 — iPhone 12 camera
00:31:15 — CarPlay wallpapers
00:38:52 — New Find My features
00:46:20 — CarKey and BMW
00:55:10 — App Store and game services
01:01:47 — iPadOS 13.4
