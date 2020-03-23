‘Find My’ features found in iOS 14 code include new notification triggers and AR mode

Apple’s Find My app will include useful new features in iOS 14, 9to5Mac has learned, including augmented reality mode and new location triggers. The features described are based on an early build of iOS 14 obtained by 9to5Mac.

Find My is Apple’s standalone app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and web for locating lost devices and sharing location with family and friends. Starting with iOS 13, Apple combined Find My iPhone and Find My Friends, merging device tracking and location sharing in a single app.

Find My time and place alerts

iOS 14 will include a new notification feature for the location sharing part of Find My. Specifically, the updated app will include a new option to receive an alert when someone doesn’t arrive at a specific location at a scheduled time of day.

Find My already includes the ability to receive alerts when someone arrives at a location like school or work. The new option to receive alerts when someone doesn’t arrive at a location on time will result in fewer notifications for parents tracking kids arriving at school or partners tracking other partner’s arrival at work.

The new alert options will also include being notified when a contact leaves a location before a set time. For example, you can be notified if you expect your child to be at school or a friend’s house until a specific time of day and they leave early.

Find My will also let users create these notifications to alert contacts based on their own location, and new location alerts can be customized to specific days of the week.

AR mode

Apple’s Find My app in iOS 14 will also work with augmented reality headsets. ARKit, Apple’s augmented reality developer framework, includes headset mode in the upcoming software update.

Users will be able to locate visually using augmented reality for more precise directions from close locations, including upcoming Apple AirTag device trackers.

9to5Mac has also discovered loads of new features and changes in development for release this fall, including low blood oxygen saturation detection for Apple Watch Series 6, new ‘Infograph Pro’ and ‘International’ watch faces in watchOS 7, evidence of a new Apple TV remote, updates to HomeKit, and much more.

