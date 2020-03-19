iOS 14: CarPlay wallpapers, deeper Apple Store integration in Maps

Following our latest findings on iOS 14, 9to5Mac has now found evidence that Apple is working to provide more details about its retail stores on Apple Maps. We’re also expecting the ability to set custom wallpapers on CarPlay for the first time.

Apple Maps improvements

Based on iOS 14 code, we can say that Apple Maps will show more details about Apple Stores and hardware repair availability in the future. Today, when you look for an Apple Retail Store in the Maps app, it doesn’t show much more than regular details like address, phone number, photos, and Today at Apple sessions.

With the next major iOS update, users will be able to check the availability of Genius Bar services at each Apple Store directly from Apple Maps. The app will tell users, for example, whether a specific store offers screen and battery repairs for the same day.

For those who want to buy a new product, Maps will also show if that store offers device trade-in for credit. That feature should also be available for some Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASP), as Apple might provide some sort of verification badge for these shops.

In addition to that, Apple Maps will now highlight places that have seating for couples, discount for children, and private rooms. Movie theatres with IMAX sessions will also be featured in the Maps app.

CarPlay

Our code findings suggest that Apple is working on new ways to organize iPhone and iPad wallpapers with iOS 14. Now we’ve discovered that it will be possible to define a custom wallpaper on CarPlay for the first time. At least for now, Apple is testing that feature with the same default wallpapers from iOS 13, and they also automatically switch between the light and dark versions there.

