iPad Pro ad pushes ‘floating design’ of new Magic Keyboard with trackpad

- Apr. 20th 2020 12:12 pm PT

0

As the first Magic Keyboard orders arrive to customers, Apple has shared a new iPad Pro video simply titled “Float.” The video highlights the new Magic Keyboard’s floating design and built-in trackpad.

The upbeat video is set to the song “Dream Girl” by Anna of the North. Throughout the 60-second video, Apple touts the flexibility of the new Magic Keyboard’s cantilever design and the new LiDAR Scanner on the back.

Apple says:

Introducing the new iPad Pro. It’s faster than most PC laptops and features the most advanced mobile display, ever. With Wide and Ultra Wide Pro cameras and the new LiDAR Scanner to take AR to the next level. Oh, and it floats on a new backlit Magic Keyboard with trackpad.

Check out the video below and read more about Apple’s new Magic Keyboard as well. Did you order a Magic Keyboard for your iPad Pro? Let us know down in the comments!

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Woven Remote Scheduling

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPad Pro

iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro is powered by the A12Z processor and features a new camera setup on the back. Apple has also unveiled a new Magic Keyboard with a trackpad for iPad Pro.
Magic Keyboard

Magic Keyboard

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.