iPad Pro ad pushes ‘floating design’ of new Magic Keyboard with trackpad

As the first Magic Keyboard orders arrive to customers, Apple has shared a new iPad Pro video simply titled “Float.” The video highlights the new Magic Keyboard’s floating design and built-in trackpad.

The upbeat video is set to the song “Dream Girl” by Anna of the North. Throughout the 60-second video, Apple touts the flexibility of the new Magic Keyboard’s cantilever design and the new LiDAR Scanner on the back.

Apple says:

Introducing the new iPad Pro. It’s faster than most PC laptops and features the most advanced mobile display, ever. With Wide and Ultra Wide Pro cameras and the new LiDAR Scanner to take AR to the next level. Oh, and it floats on a new backlit Magic Keyboard with trackpad.

Check out the video below and read more about Apple’s new Magic Keyboard as well. Did you order a Magic Keyboard for your iPad Pro? Let us know down in the comments!

