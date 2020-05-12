Spotify Kids launched in the US in March, providing curated family-friendly content. The app today adds parental controls, including the ability to review your children’s Spotify listening history, and block individual songs and stories…

The app was originally launched with three protections:

No ads of any kind

All content is human-curated as suitable for children

COPPA-compliant privacy protection

Parents could specify the age of each of their kids, and the app would then offer age-appropriate music and podcasts.

Two new parental controls have been added to the latest version.

All of the content accessible in Spotify Kids, which is available to Spotify Premium Family subscribers using iOS or Android devices, has been hand-picked by our expert kids editors, ensuring that only kid-friendly music and audio stories are accessible within the app. Yet we believe that parents should have the ultimate say in what their children listen to. That’s why starting today, parents can access their kids’ ‘Listening History’ as well as block individual songs or audio stories from appearing in the Spotify Kids app. It’s an added level of control and comfort, created for both great audio experiences and parental peace of mind.

Here’s how to use the features:

Log into the “grown-ups” section of Spotify Kids. Tap the account you want to check out. Head to “Listening History.” From here, tap the “block” icon beside a track to hide it. Once hidden, that song won’t be visible anywhere in the child’s app. Note: Blocking a song only removes it from that child’s account so you can customize what each kid is able to listen to. You can unblock content at any time by revisiting the PIN-protected “Listening History” or “Blocked Content” and tapping the icon again.

Note that you can only block content that has been played in your child’s app, so if you want to proactively block something, you’ll have to first play a few seconds of it so that it is added to the listening history, then block it.

You need to have a Spotify Premium Family account to enable your children to use the Spotify Kids app.

