9to5Mac Happy Hour 277: AirPods Studio, new iPads rumored and iPhone 12 Pro exclusive features

Apple closes deal to buy NextVR, Logic Pro X gains Live Loops, exclusive new details on AirPods Studio, Kuo on iPad size updates, iPhone 12 features, and much more.
Stories:
- Exclusive: NextVR acquired by Apple (Updated)
- Apple touts ‘broadcast quality’ of iPhone cameras as Hollywood adapts to at-home production
- Some iPad Pro users complaining that the Magic Keyboard causes excessive battery drain
- Massive Logic Pro X update hits today with Live Loops, more
- Rumor: ‘AirPods Studio’ name and $349 price for Apple’s over-ear headphones
- Exclusive: AirPods Studio to feature head and neck detection, custom equalizer settings, more
- Powerbeats Pro likely gaining four new colors including Cloud Pink and Lava Red
- Kuo: New 10.8-inch iPad and 9-inch iPad mini on the way, Apple Glasses in 2022 ‘at the earliest’
- Apple News+ audio stories planned; publishers fear the worst
- Rumors: iPhone 12 Pro to feature ProMotion high-refresh rate screen, improved Face ID, 3x rear camera zoom
- Space Pod: Astronaut Tom Cruise, NASA Human Landing System, SpaceX Demo-2
Chapters:
00:00:00 — NextVR deal closes
00:08:56 — WWDC TV
00:12:26 — Magic Keyboard battery drain
00:24:17 — Logic Pro X
00:28:31 — AirPods Studio
00:38:49 — Powerbeats Pro 2020
00:45:03 — New iPad sizes, Apple Glasses
00:56:46 — Apple News audio
01:09:22 — iPhone 12 ProMotion, 3x zoom
01:19:22 — SpaceExplored.com Space Pod teaser
