9to5Mac Happy Hour 277: AirPods Studio, new iPads rumored and iPhone 12 Pro exclusive features

- May. 15th 2020 10:09 am PT

Apple closes deal to buy NextVR, Logic Pro X gains Live Loops, exclusive new details on AirPods Studio, Kuo on iPad size updates, iPhone 12 features, and much more.

Stories:

Chapters:

00:00:00 — NextVR deal closes

00:08:56 — WWDC TV

00:12:26 — Magic Keyboard battery drain

00:24:17 — Logic Pro X

00:28:31 — AirPods Studio

00:38:49 — Powerbeats Pro 2020

00:45:03 — New iPad sizes, Apple Glasses

00:56:46 — Apple News audio

01:09:22 — iPhone 12 ProMotion, 3x zoom

01:19:22 — SpaceExplored.com Space Pod teaser

