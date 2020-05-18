Instagram launches ‘Guides’ starting with well-being focused collection

Instagram has debuted a new feature today called Guides and the platform is using it to promote well-being during the pandemic. However, the feature will expand over time and be used by Instagram creators to promote a variety of content.

Here’s how Instagram describes the new Guides:

We want Instagram to be a place where you can easily find reliable information and inspiration from your favorite accounts. That’s why we are introducing Guides, a way to more easily discover recommendations, tips and other content from your favorite creators, public figures, organizations and publishers on Instagram.

For now, Instagram is rolling out Guides with a limited set of creators and is focusing on well-being content. Seems it would really shine on an Instagram for iPad app, doesn’t it?

We know many people are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are first focusing Guides on wellness content. We’ll enable creators to connect with expert organizations to share resources during this time, including tips on how to look after your well-being, maintaining connection with others or managing anxiety or grief. To view a Guide, visit the profile of participating creators or organizations like @afspnational, @heads_together, @vitaalere, @klicksafe, @headspace_aus, @deepikapadukone, @sudahdong and @eenfance. Then, tap the middle icon to view their Guides.

Instagram notes that in “the coming days” Guides will also show up in the Explore tab as well. Here are some more details on how Guides work:

When viewing a Guide, you can see posts and videos that the creator has curated, paired with helpful tips and advice. If you want to learn more about a specific post, you can tap on the image or video to view the original Instagram post. You can also share a Guide to your story or in Direct by tapping on the share button in the upper right corner.

The blog post also highlights the platform’s safety resource page for those who are experiencing difficulty during the pandemic.

