After taking a good look at each of the main features in the latest Logic Pro X update, it’s time for the notable holiday weekend plug-in deals. This time of year tends to bring a number of half year sales and things of that nature on plug-ins, software instruments, FX, and even some hardware gear for Logic users and music makers of all kinds. Head below for this weekend’s deals and freebies from Waves, UAD, iZotope, Spitfire Audio, Native Instruments, KORG, Apogee, and many others.
Every once in a while you have to take a break from the melodies, editing, and beat making to grab some new gear. And you certainly don’t want to do it when everything is at full price. While you’ll find huge price drops on MacBooks and iPad Pros (plus just about everything else) over at 9to5Toys right now, some of the big-time brands are also kitting out your arsenal at a discount this weekend with some serious plug-in deals.
You’ll find everything from professional FX suites and software instruments along with some nice freebies to try out and even some iOS gear you can implement into your Logic Pro X setup as external sound sources down below.
Plug-in deals, FX and software instruments:
- Waves Half Annual Sale up to 40% off plug-ins
- Plus Spend $50 Get 1 FREE plugin at checkout
- Or Spend $90 Get 2 FREE plugins at checkout
- UAD Half-Yearly Sale up to 60% off sitewide
- iZotope VocalSynth 2 $49 (Reg. $199)
- Spitfire Audio ORBIS $244 (Reg. $349)
- Native Instruments Stradivari Violin $149 (Reg. $199)
- for Kontakt 6 + free Kontakt 6 Player
- Baby Audio’s creative tools up to 30% off
- I Heart NY, Super VHS, more
- Audio Damage Grind $19 (Reg. $49)
- Audio Damage AD051 CONTINUA $79 (Reg. $99)
- FXpansion Cypher2 $139 (30% off)
- Eventide Crystals $39 (Reg. $99)
- Rob Papen Limited Edition Bundles up to 89% off
- McDSP Summer Sale up to 77% off
- Compressors, Chanel Strips, EQ, more
- AudioThing Kontakt Instrument Bundle $99 (Reg. $249)
- IK 4th of July Sale up to 73% off
- AmpliTube 4, T-RackS 5, SampleTank 4 SE, more
- KORG Summer Sale music apps up to 50% off
- KORG Gadget 2 for Mac $199 (Reg. $299)
- KORG Module Pro for iOS: $20 (Reg. $40)
- KORG iM1 for iOS: $15 (Reg. $30)
- KORG ELECTRIBE Wave for iOS: $15 (Reg. $30)
- KORG iKaossilator for iOS: $10 (Reg. $20)
- KORG Gadget 2 for iOS: $20 (Reg. $40)
- ARP ODYSSEi for iOS: $15 (Reg. $30)
- KORG iMS-20 for iOS: $15 (Reg. $30)
4th of July Freebies:
Outside of the this weekend’s plug-in deals, we are also seeing some freebies. Most notably, Spitfire Audio has added a few new titles to its amazing collection free LABS software instruments since the last time we checked in:
- Spitfire Audio Labs FREE software instruments
- Brand new freebie Mandolin, Granular Whalesong , more just added
- Trumpet Fields, Rare Piano Grooves, much more
- AmpliTube Metal for all IK Newsletter Subscribers FREE
- Synsonic BD-808 + more Drum Machines FREE
- Cinematique KLANG Aetherophone theremin FREE (Just added)
- Moog Minimoog Model D Synth iOS still FREE (Reg. $15)
- More detals here…
- AudioKit iOS Synth One Synthesizer FREE
4th of July hardware sales:
- Musician’s Friend 4th of July Sale up to 30% off
- Guitar Center 4th of July sale now live
- Guitars, recording gear, more
- Select Gibson guitars up to $1,000 off
- Apogee 4th of July sale up to 50% off
- Mics, interfaces, accessories, more
- Refurbished gear up to 25% off
- Best MIDI keyboards for Mac 2019 Edition
