Poll: Are you trying the iOS 14 beta or waiting until the fall?

Apple announced iOS 14 at WWDC 2020 last month with a redesigned home screen and features like widgets, App Library, Car keys, and more. While the developer beta preview has been available since June, Apple released the first public beta of iOS 14 this week. Now we want to know if you’re already trying iOS 14 on your devices or if you decided to wait until the fall.

Every major iOS and iPadOS update first goes through a more restricted testing phase before being available to the public. That’s because beta software is often unstable, and it can cause compatibility issues with third-party apps.

Even so, some users get intrigued to test new versions of iOS before everyone else. This year, iOS 14 stood out for its major changes to the home screen interface, which was nearly the same since the first iPhone in 2007.

For the first time you can add widgets to the home screen and combine them with the app icons. These widgets can be positioned in different ways and in different sizes. There’s also the App Library, a new place to organize all installed apps automatically without having to put them on the home screen.

iOS 14 also brings several new features, and we have already covered some of them here on 9to5Mac. These include changing default email and browser apps, more accessibility options, Car keys, new Translate app, and much more.

The official release of iOS 14 is only expected later this year, so regular users will have to wait longer until they get all these new features. However, with iOS 14 now available to Apple Beta Software Program members, we want to know about you.

Are you already trying iOS 14 on your devices? Or have you decided to wait until the fall? Let us know in the poll below and elaborate down in the comments!

