9to5Mac Happy Hour 291: Apple Music Radio rebrand, iOS 14 beta 5 changes, Epic’s App Store fight continues

This week on 9to5Mac Happy Hour, Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall discuss the rebranding of Beats 1, new changes in iOS 14, week two of Apple’s Fortnite battle, and much more. Our thanks to LinkedIn Jobs and Fundrise for supporting the podcast!

Stories

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Subscribe

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: