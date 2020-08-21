9to5Mac Happy Hour 291: Apple Music Radio rebrand, iOS 14 beta 5 changes, Epic’s App Store fight continues
This week on 9to5Mac Happy Hour, Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall discuss the rebranding of Beats 1, new changes in iOS 14, week two of Apple’s Fortnite battle, and much more. Our thanks to LinkedIn Jobs and Fundrise for supporting the podcast!
Stories
- Apple releases iOS 14 beta 5 and iPadOS 14 beta 5 to developers
- Hands-on: iOS 14 beta 5 changes and features [Video]
- Save 50%: CBS and Showtime bundle offer now available for Apple TV+ subscribers
- How to sign into CBS apps and CBS․com with your Apple TV Channels subscription
- Apple TV+ debuting first music competition series with Reese Witherspoon’s ‘My Kind of Country’
- Apple renames Beats 1 to ‘Apple Music 1’, launches two more live radio stations
- Apple terminating Epic’s developer account over Fortnite App Store protest
- News publishers including Wall Street Journal join attack on App Store, ask for Apple’s cut to be halved
- iPhone 12 event date? Apple posts and deletes September event test on YouTube
- Apple becomes first public company to reach a $2 trillion market cap
