Hands-on with the Hyper GaN Stackable USB-C charger [Video]

Last year Hyper launched the world’s smallest 100W USB-C charger thanks to its implementation of GaN technology. Now the company is back with an even more compact and functional way to power up your devices with the HyperJuice GaN Stackable Charger. Follow along for a hands-on look as well as how to get 50% off this innovative new modular charger.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology is what’s allowing companies to make devices like chargers slimmer than ever. Hyper has been at the forefront of GaN and its latest chargers take advantage of the tech for a super-compact form factor about the size of an AirPods Pro charging case for the 65W model. But they also feature an innovative design that offers passthru power. That means you don’t lose an outlet when plugging in the new GaN charger and is also what makes it stackable.

The HyperJuice GaN Stackable Charger is available in 65 and 100W models, making it a great fit for charging up all of your Apple devices as fast as possible. And Hyper’s Kickstarter campaign is now offering up to 50% off the black version to early backers (goal surpassed in under an hour).

The 65W Stackable Charger features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port while the 100W model has three USB-C ports and one USB-A port. Both have foldable prongs for an ultra-compact design.

The passthru outlet on the front of the HyperJuice GaN Stackable Charger supports 1500W. That lets you plug in devices like high-powered heaters and also allows 16 of the modular chargers to be stacked for up to 64 USB ports with the 100W version (48 USB-C and 16 USB-A ports).

The smaller GaN Stackable Charger offers up to 65W from either of the USB-C ports while the USB-A port supports up to 18W. The larger model outputs up to 100W from any of the three USB-C ports with 18W again coming from the standard USB port.

For its Kickstarter campaign, Hyper is offering the 65W GaN Stackable Charger to backers for as little as $39 with the 100W version going from just $49. That’s 50% off the expected prices of $79 and $99, respectively.

While crowdfunding campaigns are never guaranteed, Hyper has a proven track record of delivering with its Kickstarter campaigns and as mentioned, rapidly surpassed its goal of $100,000 for these new chargers. The first backers should expect the pledge rewards from December 2020. Head over to Hyper’s Kickstarter campaign to learn more about the GaN Stackable Charger including the full specs.

